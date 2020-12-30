ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 43 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on December 30, Wednesday.

Hyderabad is featuring in its fourth season while Goa is playing its seventh season.

Hyderabad has won four of its 25 appearances in the league with a success rate of 16 per cent. Goa, on the other hand, is the most successful team in the tournament’s league stage with 54 wins from 116 matches - with a success rate of 46.55 per cent.

Overall Head To Head - HFC-FCG (Total: 2 | HFC:0, FCG:2)

Hyderabad is yet to make a mark against Goa as it lost both their encounters last season.

First meeting (HFC-FCG)

The two sides met for the first time on 8 December, 2019 at the G. M. C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. The visitor failed to capitalise on its heavy share of possession in the first-half while Hyderabad failed to make the most of its limited opportunities. The deadlock was eventually broken in the 68th-minute when Goa’s Manvir Singh came off the bench to provide the winning strike. In the return fixture, the Gaurs thrashed the Nizams in a 4-1 rout.

Recent Head-to-Head form - OFC-NEUFC

FCG vs HFC: 4-1

HFC vs FCG: 0-1

ISL 2020 Form (last five matches):

Hyderabad FC: LLWDD

FC Goa: WLLWW

Hyderabad heads into the fixture on the back of successive losses to Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC. Goa, on the other hand, has won three of its last five matches and moves to the fixture with a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE (ISL)

Goals scored:

Hyderabad FC: 1

FC Goa: 5

Top scorers for each team last season:

Hyderabad FC: Marcelinho (7)

FC Goa: Ferran Corominas (14)

Clean sheets:

Hyderabad FC: 0

FC Goa: 1