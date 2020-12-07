Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for HFC vs JFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC. Team Sportstar 07 December, 2020 12:52 IST Hyderabad FC has not won against Jamshedpur FC in the two matches they faced off last season. - sportzpics Team Sportstar 07 December, 2020 12:52 IST Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 14 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on December 2, Wednesday.Hyderabad FC is in its second ISL season, while Jamshedpur FC is featuring in its fourth. Jamshedpur has a success rate of 30.35 per cent in the league stage with 17 wins from 56 matches. Hyderabad, meanwhile, has a success rate of 15 per cent with three wins from 20 matches.HFC won its opening match of the season 1-0 against Odisha FC and drew 0-0 against Bengaluru FC. Jamshedpur began the season with a 1-2 loss against Chennaiyin FC and drew 2-2 against Odisha FC in the second match. ISL 2020-21 news, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted starting XI, team news and formation Overall Head-to-head form ( Wins: JFC - 1, HFC - 0 | Draw: 1)The two sides met twice in the league stage of 2019-20 ISL season with Jamshedpur winning the first match 3-1, while the second match ended in a 1-1 draw.First meeting:The first meeting between the two sides took place on October 29, 2019, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. Farukh Choudhary put JFC ahead in the 34th minute, but HFC went level on the stroke of half time through Marcelinho's strike. Aniket Jadhav restored JFC's lead with a 62nd-minute strike, while Sergio Castel added a third 76th minute to seal three points for his team. ISL 2020-21 Preview: Winless Jamshedpur FC faces unbeaten ATK Mohun Bagan Stat attack from the fixtureGoals scored:Jamshedpur FC: 4Hyderabad FC: 2Top scorers:Farukh Choudhary (JFC) - 1Marcelinho (HFC) - 1Aniket Jadhav (JFC) - 1Sergio Castel (JFC) - 1Nestor Benitez (JFC) - 1Sumeet Passi (HFC) -1Clean sheets:Jamshedpur FC: 0Hyderabad FC: 0 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos