ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in match 96 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Tuesday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - HFC: 1, KBFC: 2; Draws: 0)

Kerala has dominated the fixture with two wins.

Last meeting (KBFC 2-0 HFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 27, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Hyderabad dominated possession from the onset, however, it was the Yellow Army who struck the first blow. Abdul Hakku put the Blasters in front with a 27th minute strike and went into half-time with the lead. Despite the Nizams bid to level, Kerala held on and dealt a body blow in the 88th minute through Jordan Murray to seal the game 2-0.

Current Position in Table:

HFC: HFC is fifth on the table with 24 points from 17 games. It has five wins and nine draws and three losses to its tally.

KBFC: Kerala is 10th on the table with 16 points from 17 games. It has three wins, seven losses and seven draws in its campaign.

Form Guide:

HFC (DDWDD) - Hyderabad is currently on a nine-match unbeaten streak, but dropped points with four draws in its recent games. HFC heads into the fixture after a 1-1 draw to SC East Bengal.

KBFC (DLLDD) - Kerala’s woes continue with a five-match winless streak. KBFC moves into the fixture after a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

Hyderabad FC: 21

Kerala Blasters FC: 22

Top scorers 2020/21

HFC:

7 - Aridane Santana

4 - Halicharan Narzary

3- Joel Chianese

KBFC:

7 - Jordan Murray

4 - Gary Hooper

3 - Rahul KP

Top-rated player- HFC

Aridane Santana - 7.6

Matches 15 Minutes Played 1327 Goals/Assists 7/1 Passing Accuracy 54.17 Interceptions 11 Average Passes/Game 27.93

Top-rated player- KBFC:

Vicente Gomez - 7.46

Matches 15 Minutes Played 1346 Goals/Assists 2/1 Passing Accuracy 76.75 Interceptions 19 Average Passes/Game 49.33

Clean sheets 2020/21:

HFC: 6

KBFC: 3