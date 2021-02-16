ISL News ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for HFC vs KBFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC. Team Sportstar 16 February, 2021 19:07 IST Team Sportstar 16 February, 2021 19:07 IST Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in match 96 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Tuesday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - HFC: 1, KBFC: 2; Draws: 0)Kerala has dominated the fixture with two wins.Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: LIVE BLOGLast meeting (KBFC 2-0 HFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on December 27, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Hyderabad dominated possession from the onset, however, it was the Yellow Army who struck the first blow. Abdul Hakku put the Blasters in front with a 27th minute strike and went into half-time with the lead. Despite the Nizams bid to level, Kerala held on and dealt a body blow in the 88th minute through Jordan Murray to seal the game 2-0.Current Position in Table:HFC: HFC is fifth on the table with 24 points from 17 games. It has five wins and nine draws and three losses to its tally.KBFC: Kerala is 10th on the table with 16 points from 17 games. It has three wins, seven losses and seven draws in its campaign.Form Guide:HFC (DDWDD) - Hyderabad is currently on a nine-match unbeaten streak, but dropped points with four draws in its recent games. HFC heads into the fixture after a 1-1 draw to SC East Bengal.KBFC (DLLDD) - Kerala’s woes continue with a five-match winless streak. KBFC moves into the fixture after a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):Hyderabad FC: 21Kerala Blasters FC: 22Top scorers 2020/21HFC:7 - Aridane Santana4 - Halicharan Narzary3- Joel ChianeseKBFC:7 - Jordan Murray4 - Gary Hooper3 - Rahul KPTop-rated player- HFCAridane Santana - 7.6Matches15Minutes Played1327Goals/Assists7/1Passing Accuracy54.17Interceptions11Average Passes/Game27.93 Top-rated player- KBFC:Vicente Gomez - 7.46Matches15Minutes Played1346Goals/Assists2/1Passing Accuracy76.75Interceptions19Average Passes/Game49.33 Clean sheets 2020/21:HFC: 6KBFC: 3 ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for