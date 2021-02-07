ISL News ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for HFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head-to-head record, match stats, match preview updates of NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC. Team Sportstar 07 February, 2021 12:36 IST Team Sportstar 07 February, 2021 12:36 IST Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 86 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - HFC: 2, NEUFC: 1; Draws: 0)Hyderabad has dominated the fixture with two wins against NorthEast.Last meeting (NEUFC 2-4 HFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 8, 2021 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. In a goal fest encounter, Hyderabad opened the scoring in the third minute through Aridane Santana. Joel Chianese doubled the lead for the Nizams in the 36th minute. In a thrilling finish to the first-half, the Highlanders struck out the lead before the half-time whistle with goals from Federico Gallego and Benjamin Lambot. The match which seemed to finish in a draw, took a further turn with two late strikes from Liston Colaco to gift Hyderabad a sensational 4-2 win over NorthEast. HFC v NEUFC - Predicted playing XI, fantasy team news and formationCurrent Position in Table:HFC: Hyderabad is fourth on the table with 22 points from 15 matches with five wins, seven draws and three losses.NEUFC: The Highlanders and Hyderabad are neck and neck on the table. With 22 points from 15 matches, Hyderbad is one below NorthEast at the fifth position. It has five wins, seven draws and three losses to its tally.Form Guide:HFC (WDDDD) - After four draws on the trot, Hyderabad broke the duck with a 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in its last match. NEUFC (DWWWD)- NorthEast’s unbeaten run in its five matches has three wins and two draw to its tally. NorthEast drew against FC Goa 2-2 in its previous match. STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):Hyderabad FC: 20NorthEast United FC: 21Top scorers 2020/21HFC:7 - Aridane Santana4 - Halicharan NarzaryNEUFC:4 - Luis Machado, Federico Gallego3 - Deshorn Brown, Kwesi AppiahTop-rated player- HFC:Aridane Santana - 7.61Matches14Minutes Played1237Goals/Assists7/1Passing Accuracy54.49Interceptions11Average Passes/Game27.79Top-rated player- NEUFC:Federico Gallego - 7.39Matches11Minutes Played768Goals/Assists4/4Passing Accuracy56.96Interceptions4Average Passes/Game37.18 Clean sheets 2020/21:HFC: 5NEUFC: 3 ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for