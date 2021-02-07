ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for

Hyderabad FC (HFC) will take on NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 86 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 3 | Wins - HFC: 2, NEUFC: 1; Draws: 0)

Hyderabad has dominated the fixture with two wins against NorthEast.

Last meeting (NEUFC 2-4 HFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on January 8, 2021 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. In a goal fest encounter, Hyderabad opened the scoring in the third minute through Aridane Santana. Joel Chianese doubled the lead for the Nizams in the 36th minute. In a thrilling finish to the first-half, the Highlanders struck out the lead before the half-time whistle with goals from Federico Gallego and Benjamin Lambot. The match which seemed to finish in a draw, took a further turn with two late strikes from Liston Colaco to gift Hyderabad a sensational 4-2 win over NorthEast.

HFC v NEUFC - Predicted playing XI, fantasy team news and formation

Current Position in Table:

HFC: Hyderabad is fourth on the table with 22 points from 15 matches with five wins, seven draws and three losses.

NEUFC: The Highlanders and Hyderabad are neck and neck on the table. With 22 points from 15 matches, Hyderbad is one below NorthEast at the fifth position. It has five wins, seven draws and three losses to its tally.

Form Guide:

HFC (WDDDD) - After four draws on the trot, Hyderabad broke the duck with a 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC in its last match.

NEUFC (DWWWD)- NorthEast’s unbeaten run in its five matches has three wins and two draw to its tally. NorthEast drew against FC Goa 2-2 in its previous match.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

Hyderabad FC: 20

NorthEast United FC: 21

Top scorers 2020/21

HFC:

7 - Aridane Santana

4 - Halicharan Narzary

NEUFC:

4 - Luis Machado, Federico Gallego

3 - Deshorn Brown, Kwesi Appiah

Top-rated player- HFC:

Aridane Santana - 7.61

Matches 14 Minutes Played 1237 Goals/Assists 7/1 Passing Accuracy 54.49 Interceptions 11 Average Passes/Game 27.79



Top-rated player- NEUFC:

Federico Gallego - 7.39

Matches 11 Minutes Played 768 Goals/Assists 4/4 Passing Accuracy 56.96 Interceptions 4 Average Passes/Game 37.18

Clean sheets 2020/21:

HFC: 5

NEUFC: 3