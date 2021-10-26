ISL: Jamshedpur FC signs winger Ritwik Kumar Das

Jamshedpur FC has signed winger Ritwik Kumar Das for the forthcoming Indian Super League season on a one-year deal with an option for extension.

On completing his move, Ritwik said, "I am glad to have joined Jamshedpur FC. Owen Coyle is a great coach to play for and his passion and commitment to win trophies is well known. I treasure this opportunity as Owen and Jamshedpur have a track record of pushing young players and I am hungry to prove myself and become a first-team regular."

READ| NorthEast United FC's Khalid Jamil becomes first Indian head coach in ISL

Ritwik began his career at Calcutta Customs in the Calcutta Football League and then later played for Kalighat MS in the CFL second division in 2016-17. His first major move with a national league club happened with Real Kashmir in 2017. The 24-year-old became a regular feature for the Snow Leopards, making 39 appearances in all competitions while scoring 4 goals and bagging 2 assists.

READ| We want to play an attacking brand of football that Jamshedpur FC fans like to watch, says Owen Coyle

Ritwik had entered the ISL bandwagon in 2020-21 with Kerala Blasters FC.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Coyle was delighted to add Ritwik to the roster. "We are excited to have Ritwik on board with us for the season. He completes a very talented bunch of Indian players for us. He is young and has blistering pace with and without the ball, which fits well with our game plan and philosophy. He has proven himself over the years and his presence will provide further depth to our squad."

Ritwik will wear jersey number 18 and will join the squad for pre-season after completing mandatory quarantine at the team hotel.