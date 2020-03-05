ISL: FC Goa boosted by return of Boumous, Brandon, Bedia

FC Goa has been boosted by the return of Hugo Boumous, Brandon Fernandes and Edu Bedia ahead of the crucial Indian Super League (ISL) second-leg playoff semifinal against Chennaiyin FC.

The ISL table-topper missed the trio in the first-leg in which it lost 4-1 away to Chennaiyin. Goa requires a win with a margin of three goals or more in the home leg on Saturday at the Fatorda Stadium to progress to the final.

"All three are available for the game against Chennaiyin," a senior club official confirmed.

Both Boumous and Brandon were ruled out with an illness and a niggle, respectively, on the day of the first-leg, while Bedia had flown home to Spain due to personal reasons earlier in the week.

Boumous, who has 11 goals and 10 assists this season, and Brandon began training on Wednesday. The Spaniard Bedia reached the city on Thursday.