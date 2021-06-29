ISL: Defender Narayan Das joins Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC has signed a two-year contract with defender Narayan Das, it was announced on Tuesday. The 27-year-old is currently the second highest capped player in the Indian Super League with 107 appearances till date. He is joining the Chennai franchise after a season-long stint with SC East Bengal.

“I am really happy to join a champion team like Chennaiyin FC. My family and friends are also overjoyed. It is every player’s dream to help his team win, and I am no different. I aspire to prove my worth, play every single game and help the club in fulfilling the quest for a third ISL title. Even as the opponent I have always enjoyed the atmosphere at the Marina Arena, and I want to tell our brilliant fans to keep supporting us, because it is their backing that gives us the extra motivation,” said Das.

READ: I.M. Vijayan welcomes new ISL regulation

Predominantly a left-back, Das is also capable of operating in central defence and has over 200 senior career appearances for club and country.

“We are really happy to welcome Narayan (Das) to the Chennaiyin family. All `of us at the club are aware of his consistent performances over the years in Indian football, and we are excited to see him bring those qualities to the fold at CFC. As we strive for success, it will be imperative to bank on our Indian personnel, and Narayan (Das) ticks all the right boxes in that regard. I am certain he will fit in seamlessly into the team, and raise the level of our performances,” said Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani after Das’ arrival.

After taking his first steps in professional football with All India Football Federation (AIFF) developmental side Pailan Arrows, the Tata Football Academy graduate signed for Dempo SC in the I-League. He was then picked by FC Goa ahead of the inaugural ISL season. He has also played for FC Pune City, Delhi Dynamos FC and Odisha FC. Das also has seven assists to his name in the ISL.

ALSO READ: Rahim Ali signs up to play for Chennaiyin FC for two more years

Having played for India at the youth level, Das received his first national team call-up in 2013, making his debut against Nepal. He was a member of the 2015 SAFF Cup and 2018 Intercontinental Cup winning Indian teams.