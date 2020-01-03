ISL: Cuadrat left frustrated by refereeing decisions in FC Goa match

Carles Cuadrat took aim at the refereeing yet again following Bengaluru's FC victory over FC Goa here on Friday. The BFC head coach was displeased that Hugo Boumous's equalizing goal had stood, arguing that play should have been stopped moments earlier because the ball had touched the referee, C.R. Srikrishna, in the build-up.

"He's in front of me and I can see clearly that he has touched the ball," said Cuadrat. "He knows he has touched the ball. If the ball touches the referee, you have to stop the game. In the first half he stopped our counter-attack [because the ball touched him]. He's not consistent in applying the rule."

Cuadrat also fumed at the referee's failure to stop play late on when Ashique Kuruniyan went down with cramp.

"Both his legs completely collapsed. A guy with a health risk is in front of us, screaming like crazy. I cannot understand how the referee and match commissioner can say 'play on'. If you have to add eight or nine minutes later, do it. We are not doing comedy here," he said.

Cuadrat added that all these issues would be raised at the coaches' meeting later this month.