ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs FCG talking points: Habas frustrates Goa, McHugh stands tall

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) moved to second on the table after a scrappy 1-0 win over FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.

Roy Krishna scored a penalty in the 85th minute to give ATKMB the win.

Here are the talking points from the game.

ATKMB frustrates Goa

Goa wasn't able to find its passing rhythm with Roy Krishna, David Williams, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder and Manvir Singh pushing Goa deep into its own half. Goa skipper Edu Bedia, who orchestrates play from deeper areas before joining high up the attack, wasn't allowed the time and space to run with the ball from midfield.

In the first half, Goa managed just one shot from outside the box, which was off target. ATKMB was able to force mistakes in the opposition half with its pressing and get more shots on goal than Goa. Goa managed four shots on target and had their chances before the full-time, but didn't have their clearcut openings they are used to.

Goa found it difficult to play through ATK Mohun Bagan's midfield. - ISL/Sportzpics

Williams revealed stopping Goa from playing was part of the team's plan and the 10 outfielders stuck to the instructions for the full 90 minutes.

McHugh stand tall, again

Carl McHugh, who has returned after a lengthy injury lay-off, is once again proving a key figure to Antonio Habas' side. The Irish defensive midfielder has started all six of ATK Mohun Bagan's matches this season, sitting in front of the back three to mop of opposition of threats. He has made 42 tackles, 13 interceptions, 16 clearances and 12 blocks in a defensively drilled ATKMB unit.

Midfielder Carl McHugh has started all six of ATK Mohun Bagan's matches this season. - ISL/Sportzpics

On Wednesday, he was voted man-of-the-match for his key role in disrupting Goa's free-flowing football style. He executed seven tackles, made three successful interceptions, and two blocks. He crucially put off Jorge Ortiz, when the forward was through on goal in the late stages of the game, before he could take his shot.