ISL 2020-21 Preview: Inconsistent ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Chennaiyin FC

When ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Chennaiyin FC at Fatorda on Thursday, it will look to get its campaign back on track after a defeat and draw in its last two games saw it fall five points behind Mumbai City at the top of the table.

Despite the slight dip in form, coach Antonio Habas feels it is not time to panic and worry. “There is no added pressure. In championships, you have good moments and sometimes bad. We have played the last two games against the top two teams – FC Goa and Mumbai City FC who are capable of winning the league. We are in the top half of the table. Maybe we need to improve,” said Habas.

Its opponent Chennaiyin FC, though, has bigger worries as it failed to score against a 10-man SC East Bengal in its last outing on Monday.

After a win against Odisha FC, CFC was hoping to build on it but the two points dropped in a goalless draw meant last year’s runner-up is still struggling to build momentum.

The team has struggled to be creative in the midfield after the departure of skipper Rafael Crivellaro with injuries to key players not helping things for coach Csaba Laszlo.

“If I analyse the game against East Bengal, we were not so powerful in the midfield. We did not create much and the ball possession must be better. We know that Rafa (Rafael Crivellaro) was a very important piece of the puzzle in our system. We are working and we know where we have to do a little bit more,” said Laszlo.

“We are fighting with injuries. We are fighting with some kind of (bad) luck. But we are not complaining,” he added.