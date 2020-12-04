ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs OFC: Odisha makes Bagan work for win, Krishna does it again

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) registered a late winner to earn a 1-0 victory over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Thursday.

Roy Krishna scored in the 95th minute to take ATKMB to the top of the points table after three matches.

Here are the talking points from the game.

MATCH REPORT

Odisha plays waiting game

ATK Mohun Bagan had the fewest number of passes (475) recorded among the 11 teams this season. Maintaining a solid defensive shape, while waiting to pounce on defensive errors from the opposition is a strategy which has worked well for head coach Antonio Habas. On Thursday, however, Odisha coach Stuart Baxter adopted ATKMB's approach and allowed the opposition to dictate play.

In the first half, ATKMB's possession read 55 per cent and ended the game with 54. By contrast, its opening two matchdays saw it have a possession of just 41 and 42 per cent against Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal, respectively. ATKMB didn't create many chances in open play and had to work hard to earn a late win in the dying seconds courtesy a set piece.

Krishna, the predator in the box

Even in a game with little margin for error, Roy Krishna showed yet again that he can make the difference. With ATKMB struggling to create any real chances of note, Odisha's biggest threat came in the form of Krishna's ability to manufacture opportunities out of nothing.

In the first half, Odisha centre-back Jacob Tratt failed to misjudge the flight of a long ball into the box, allowing Krishna to get on the end of it to get a shot away from a tight angle, which went over the bar. In the second 45 minutes, Krishna conjured space for himself to have a shot at goal from close range but for the crucial block by a sprawling Steven Taylor.

With Odisha a man down for the final set piece of the night, Krishna made a run to the near post in anticipation and leapt over Cole Alexander to head in the goal.