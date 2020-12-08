Home ISL News ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC concedes its fastest goal in ISL history ISL 2020: Bengaluru FC conceded its fastest goal in the Indian Super League when NorthEast United struck in the fourth minute on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 08 December, 2020 21:21 IST Rochharzela celebrates after NEUFC took the lead against Bengaluru FC in the ISL clash on Tuesday. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 08 December, 2020 21:21 IST Bengaluru FC conceded its fastest goal in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) when NorthEast United FC struck in the fourth minute during their clash on Tuesday.The goal came from a fine attacking move from NorthEast United as Rochharzela cut in from the right and struck from distance. The shot grazed Juanan's boot before taking a massive deflection off Luis Machado and looped into the goal. FOLLOW LIVE| BFC vs NEUFC Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was left flatfooted by the change in trajectory of the ball and could only watch the ball sail into the net.Rochharzela initially claimed the goal, but it was later awarded to Machado since he got the final touch on the ball. The Portuguese went on to score again in the 78th minute to bring his side back on level terms at 2-2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos