ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC concedes its fastest goal in ISL history

Bengaluru FC conceded its fastest goal in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) when NorthEast United FC struck in the fourth minute during their clash on Tuesday.

The goal came from a fine attacking move from NorthEast United as Rochharzela cut in from the right and struck from distance. The shot grazed Juanan's boot before taking a massive deflection off Luis Machado and looped into the goal.

Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was left flatfooted by the change in trajectory of the ball and could only watch the ball sail into the net.

Rochharzela initially claimed the goal, but it was later awarded to Machado since he got the final touch on the ball. The Portuguese went on to score again in the 78th minute to bring his side back on level terms at 2-2.