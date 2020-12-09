ISL 2020-21: BFC vs NEUFC talking points - Nus' men remain unbeaten, Udanta back to scoring ways

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC continued their unbeaten start to the Indian Super League (ISL) season as the sides played out a 2-2 draw on Thursday.

NorthEast took the lead in the fourth minute through Luis Machado, but Juanan struck nine minutes later to restore parity.

RELATED| BFC vs NUEFC Highlights

Bengaluru made the most of a defensive lapse to go ahead in the 70th minute through Udanta Singh. However, the lead was short-lived as Machado completed his brace with 12 minutes left to earn NorthEast its third draw of the season.

Here are the key talking points from the clash

Rochharzela impresses once again

Having struck his side's second goal against SC East Bengal three days ago, Rochharzela once again came to the fore by contributing to the opening goal.

RELATED| ISL News: Machado brace holds BFC to 2-2 draw against NEUFC

The 22-year-old received VP Suhair's pass and cut in from the left before unleashing a powerful strike. His shot grazed Juanan's boot and took a wicked deflection off Machado before finding the back of the net.

100 - ISL/Sportzpics

The youngster initially claimed the goal but it was later awarded to Machado as he had got the last touch. Nevertheless, Rochharzela, playing in his debut ISL season, put up an impressive performance.

Udanta back on the scoresheet

Udanta broke his barren 20-match goalless run by scoring on Tuesday. This was the 24-year-old's first goal in 407 days - since scoring against FC Goa on October 28 last year.

The pacy midfielder had an average outing last season, managing just the one goal and no assists in 19 games. He has struggled for game-time this season too, playing 148 minutes out of a possible 270 in his three appearances.

RELATED| ISL news: Udanta scores first goal in 407 days

However, his strike against NorthEast could well give him the confidence he needs and perhaps encourage Carles Cuadrat to give him more game-time.

NEUFC's defence puts up a below par shift

NorthEast United FC has conceded five goals in four games - the most among the top-four teams. The side's defence was below par on Tuesday and both goals were a result of scrappy work at the back.

The first goal came when Dylan Fox failed to deal with Harmanjot Khabra's long throw-in and Juanan was allowed to score on the far post. Fox was the guilty party in the lead up to the second goal as well as he, completely unaware of Udanta rushing behind him, let the ball roll out for a goal-kick. The Bengaluru midfielder though seized the chance and converted with a low powerful finish.

BFC scores from a set-piece, but yet to convert its numerous chances

Bengaluru FC is known to exploit set-piece opportunities and its opening goal came from one, but the side was largely wasteful in its remaining chances.

Cuadrat's men had multiple free-kick opportunities and played out their unique set-piece routines but simply failed to convert them.