ISL 2020 News: Anirudh Thapa scores fastest goal in Chennaiyin FC history

Anirudh Thapa etched his name in history books as he scored Chennaiyin FC's fastest goal in the Indian Super League during Tuesday's clash against Jamshedpur FC.

Thapa struck in the 52nd second to also become the first Indian goalscorer of the ISL 2020 season.

In a fluid passing move, captain Rafael Crivellaro freed up winger Esmael Goncalves on the right, who fizzed a low cross into the box. Striker Jakub Sylvestr played a clever dummy, allowing Anirudh Thapa to sneak into the box and smash the ball into the back of the net.

With less than a minute from the kick-off, Chennaiyin was a goal up, which was the fastest in its history and of this season.

Anirudh Thapa, who has won the ISL title with Chennaiyin in 2018, has made 55 appearances in the tournament and has scored three goals and recorded nine assists. The 22-year old has also made 18 appearances for the Indian national team and scored two goals and has two assists.