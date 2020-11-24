Home ISL News ISL 2020 News: Anirudh Thapa scores fastest goal in Chennaiyin FC history ISL 2020-21: Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa got Chennaiyin FC to a flying start against Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday. Team Sportstar 24 November, 2020 20:24 IST Anirudh Thapa celebrates Chennaiyin FC's opening goal against Jamshedpur FC. - sportzpics Team Sportstar 24 November, 2020 20:24 IST Anirudh Thapa etched his name in history books as he scored Chennaiyin FC's fastest goal in the Indian Super League during Tuesday's clash against Jamshedpur FC.Thapa struck in the 52nd second to also become the first Indian goalscorer of the ISL 2020 season.In a fluid passing move, captain Rafael Crivellaro freed up winger Esmael Goncalves on the right, who fizzed a low cross into the box. Striker Jakub Sylvestr played a clever dummy, allowing Anirudh Thapa to sneak into the box and smash the ball into the back of the net. With less than a minute from the kick-off, Chennaiyin was a goal up, which was the fastest in its history and of this season. First goal scorer of #HeroISL 2020-21 Fastest goal of the season so far @AnirudhThapa Watch #JFCCFC LIVE on @DisneyplusHSVIP - https://t.co/9DzRToMnw6 and @OfficialJioTV.For live updates https://t.co/U7dFv0EA33#ISLMoments #HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/8Oy0CnulTg pic.twitter.com/mbHrzTiRFo— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 24, 2020 Anirudh Thapa, who has won the ISL title with Chennaiyin in 2018, has made 55 appearances in the tournament and has scored three goals and recorded nine assists. The 22-year old has also made 18 appearances for the Indian national team and scored two goals and has two assists. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos