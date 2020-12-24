ISL 2020-21 talking points: Jamshedpur feels "cheated", Angulo saves Goa yet again

Igor Angulo struck a fine brace to steer FC Goa to a last-gasp 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Wednesday.

The win saw Goa move to the fifth spot on the table, while Jamshedpur's first loss in six games saw it drop to the sixth place.

From Alex Lima's disallowed ghost goal to Igor Angulo's brace, here are the key talking points from the Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa clash:

1) Lima denied a clear goal

Jamshedpur midfielder Lima was extremely unfortunate to be denied a clear goal after his shot struck the underside of the crossbar and crossed the line. However, the ball spun back into play after landing inside the goal line and FC Goa 'keeper Mohamed Nawaz punched it away. The referee and the linesman both failed to notice that the ball had crossed the line.

Alex Lima's strike had crossed the line, but the match officials failed to notice it. - ISL/Sportzpics

Coach Owen Coyle was distraught in the post-match presentation, saying: "I feel robbed. It's becoming embarassing. I'm okay with fouls not going our way, but clear decisions like today are embarassing. The ball was clearly over the line and linesman did not see it. At a level we are playing, that should not be happening. The boys have played their socks off and this happens. I feel cheated."

It was the second time Jamshedpur was denied by the post after Valskis' swerving free-kick in the 69th minute also rattled the woodwork.

2) Angulo tops Golden Boot race

Angulo soared to the top of the ISL 2020-21 top-scorers list after his fantastic brace. The Spaniard has now scored eight goals in as many games, two more than second-placed Nerijus Valskis.

FC Goa's Igor Angulo topped the ISL 2020-21 goal-scoring chart after finding the back of the net twice against Jamshedpur FC. - ISL/Sportzpics

Thee 36-year-old striker had a fairly quiet game initially, managing only two off-target attempts, until he scored the equaliser in the 64th minute.

The Spaniard was in the right place at the right time for the last corner kick of the game as he scored with his back to see his side through.

FC Goa has not lost a single game in which Angulo has scored this season.

3) Ortiz, Donachie make the difference

FC Goa's game-changer on Wednesday was Jorge Ortiz Mendoza. Ortiz's phenomenal work rate saw him push forward until the very end and it was one his brilliant moves that won Goa the last corner that led to the goal.

The Spaniard moved to the left wing after playing a more central role in the first half and was instrumental in the side's chances. He got five shots, two on target, and formed a great partnership with Angulo. He has taken 34 shots, the most in ISL 2020-21, and also has the most shots on target - 15.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza's tireless performance won him the player of the match award. - ISL/Sportzpics

Goa failed to convert its chances in the final third in the opening half and it took a surging run from centre-back James Donachie to win the penalty around the hour mark.

The Australian received the ball well into his own half and showed a tremendous burst of pace to dart towards the Jamshedpur goal. He played a one-two before racing into the box, where he was brought down by Lima's poorly timed tackle.

The 27-year-old, who is on a one-year loan from A-League club Newcastle Jets, put up a solid shift at the back as well. He made five clearances and had an impressive passing accuracy of 90 percent.