ISL 2020-21: Full team list of FC Goa ISL 2020: Here is the full team list of Indian Super League club FC Goa. Team Sportstar 18 November, 2020 15:02 IST In the three seasons, Edu Bedia has featured in 51 matches for FC Goa in the ISL. - ISL MEDIA Team Sportstar 18 November, 2020 15:02 IST FC Goa, which won the League Winners Shield last season, begins its Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) campaign against Bengaluru FC on November 22 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams following SC East Bengal's arrival and will witness 115 games. The entire competition will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.ALSO READ| ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, venues and teams After three years of Sergio Lobera at the helm, Goa has replaced him with another Spaniard -- Juan Ferrando -- to take the team forward.After the exits of several key foreign stars, Goa has roped in striker Igor Angulo, midfielders Jorge Ortiz and Albert Noguera. Edua Bedia will continue for a fourth season and has been named captain for the Gaurs.ALSO READ| ISL 2020-21: All you need to know - venues, teams, stats, fixtures Goan-born midfielders Brandon Fernandes and Lenny Rodrigues remain key domestic players while the likes of Sanson Pereira and Princeton Rebello have made the step up to the senior squad.Ishan Pandita, who spent the last few years in the lower rungs of Spanish football, is a signing to watch out for.Here is FC Goa's full squad for the ISL 2020-21 season:Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham DhasDefenders: Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour GamaRELATED| FC Goa fixtures: ISL 2020/21 schedule, venues and timingsMidfielders: Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan ChotheForwards: Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar