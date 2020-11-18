ISL 2020-21: Full team list of FC Goa

FC Goa, which won the League Winners Shield last season, begins its Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) campaign against Bengaluru FC on November 22 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

The ISL 2020-21 season will feature 11 teams following SC East Bengal's arrival and will witness 115 games. The entire competition will be held across three stadiums in Goa owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

After three years of Sergio Lobera at the helm, Goa has replaced him with another Spaniard -- Juan Ferrando -- to take the team forward.

After the exits of several key foreign stars, Goa has roped in striker Igor Angulo, midfielders Jorge Ortiz and Albert Noguera. Edua Bedia will continue for a fourth season and has been named captain for the Gaurs.

Goan-born midfielders Brandon Fernandes and Lenny Rodrigues remain key domestic players while the likes of Sanson Pereira and Princeton Rebello have made the step up to the senior squad.

Ishan Pandita, who spent the last few years in the lower rungs of Spanish football, is a signing to watch out for.

Here is FC Goa's full squad for the ISL 2020-21 season:

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas

Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe

Forwards: Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar