ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin's Crivellaro scores directly from corner kick

Rafael Crivellaro bagged his first goal of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) in style as he scored directly from a corner kick against FC Goa on Saturday. This is the third time in the ISL that a goal has been directly scored from a corner.

ISL 2020 LIVE, FCG vs CFC Live Score: Ortiz cancels out Crivellaro's opener

The Chennaiyin captain put his side ahead in the fifth minute with a fantastic curling corner kick from the left that sailed past FC Goa goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz and slotted into the top corner.

Former Chennaiyin midfielder Bruno Pelissari, also a Brazilian, had scored from a corner in 2015.

Chennaiyin won its first corner in the fourth minute and Crivellaro swung it in towards goal, but Nawaz managed to parry it away. However, the Goa custodian could do nothing to keep out the resulting corner.

Brazilian Crivellaro tested Nawaz once again from a corner in the 11th minute and the 'keeper was alert to clear the danger.

Chennaiyin's lead lasted only four minutes as Jorge Ortiz Mendoza struck in the ninth minute to bring FC Goa back on level terms.