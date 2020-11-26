ISL 2020-21: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Talking Points - Lobera's men get off the mark

Mumbai City FC secured its first win of the Indian Super League campaign (ISL 2020-21) by beating 10-man FC Goa 1-0 on Wednesday.

Adam le Fondre, on loan from A-League side Sydney FC, was the match-winner as he struck from the spot in the fifth minute of stoppage-time. FC Goa was earlier reduced to 10 men when Redeem Tlang was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge.

Here are the key talking points from the FC Goa vs Mumbai City ISL 2020-21 game:

Le Fondre helps Lobera gets off the mark

Mumbai City coach Sergio Lobera decided to start with le Fondre as the sole striker in place of Bartholomew Ogbeche and the Englishman repaid his coach's faith by netting the winner.

A seasoned goal-getter, le Fondre was good in patches and had a couple of shots on goal, but nothing outstanding. He created a great chance in the 74th minute when he fired a low cross across the goal for an unmarked Mandar Rao Dessai. Mandar, however, missed the chance from less than four yards out.

Mumbai City FC's Adam le Fondre scores from the spot against FC Goa on Wednesday. - ISL/SPORTZPICS

Le Fondre then took matters into his own hands when his side won the penalty and drilled the ball into the bottom corner to seal a last-gasp win.

Tlang's sending off

Redeem Tlang seemed to be having a decent game until that moment of madness in the 40th minute.

Trying to win the ball from Hernan Santana, Tlang lunged in with his studs up and struck the Mumbai City midfielder well above the knee. Referee Rahul Kumar had little choice but to flash the red card.

Redeem Tlang was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge on Hernan Santana. - ISL/SPORTZPICS

Though the rash tackle wasn't malicious from Tlang, as stressed on by his former coach Eelco Schattorie who is part of the commentary panel, the sending off was an obvious decision.

Seriton's lucky escape

FC Goa could have in fact been reduced to nine men had the referee been harsher with Seriton Fernandes in the 30th minute. Vying for the ball with le Fondre, Seriton leaped with an extended boot and ended up striking Hugo Boumous in the face.

Seriton did try to pull out of the tackle but it was too late as he clattered into the Mumbai City midfielder. Once again not malicious, but it was a reckless challenge nonetheless and Seriton was lucky to pick up only a yellow card.

Mumbai wins, but lots of work to do for Lobera

Mumbai City managed to sneak past FC Goa, but it was a far from convincing performance from Lobera's side. Mumbai City barely managed to create any chances in the opening half and had its first shot on target only in the 60th minute.

The defensive show was also fairly poor. Three defenders picked up bookings while the likes of Mourtada Fall also failed to impress.

Mumbai City's Cy Goddard put up a good shift in Wednesday's clash against FC Goa. - ISL/SPORTZPICS

One glaring instance came in the 55th minute when Fall failed to clear his lines following Lenny’s cross from the right. The ball fell kindly for Ivan Gonzalez, who struck it well from outside the six-yard box. Mumbai City 'keeper Amrinder Singh, however, made an astonishing reflex save to deny him.

The side's attacking play was also average, with Boumous looking out of sorts. Missing the services of Ahmed Jahouh and Raynier Fernandes, Mumbai City struggled to create chances and the forward line simply lacked the killer instinct.

There's still a lot to do for Lobera if his side is to play the beautiful brand of football that he desires, but he will be happy to have gotten off the mark.