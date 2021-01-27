ISL 2020-21: Unlucky Kerala Blasters draws with Jamshedpur

It was a story of missed chances for Kerala Blasters as it was held to a goalless draw by Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) game at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Wednesday night.

On a very unlucky day, Blasters was denied thrice in the space of five minutes towards the end of the first half as Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray and Lalthathanga Khawlhring 'Puitea' hit the crossbar.

The story was virtually the same in the second half and this time it was Murray who hit narrowly wide on a few occasions.

“It's frustrating, we created a lot of chances but couldn't convert,” said Blasters' young star Sahal Abdul Samad after taking the 'hero of the match' award.

Blasters, which was in the ninth spot in the table coming into the game, was desperate for a win and sprung to life shortly after the half-hour mark moments after Jamshedpur's star striker Nerijus Valskis – second in the list of ISL's leading goalscorers this season with eight goals – messed up a fine shot.

Hooper did not appear very confident early but he later came up with some fine play as he combined well with Murray. The English striker would be a disappointed man for he put the ball in the back of the net in the 34th minute but was flagged down as offside.

And a few minutes later, his shot clipped the underside of the crossbar and crossed the goalline before spinning back into play.

Kerala Blasters FC was denied thrice by the goalpost in the first half.

Jamshedpur goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh also came up with some sharp saves but it should have been a day when Blasters, which clearly dominated the second half, took all three points.