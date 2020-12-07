ISL 2020-21 news: Valskis shines as Jamshedpur beats ATK Mohun Bagan for first win

Jamshedpur FC rode on Nerijus Valskis’ brace to beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 in their Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Tilak Maidan on Monday.

ATK Mohun Bagan came into the game undefeated with three clean sheets but none of that mattered as it lacked the desired intensity against a well-organised Jamshedpur FC.

AS IT HAPPENED

Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur was clinical up front and created numerous chances, while the defence, led by Peter Hartley, snuffed out any rare attacks that came its way. The Red Miners deservedly took the lead on the half-hour mark when Valskis drew first blood with a bullet header off Aitor Monroy’s corner. The Lithuanian had a chance to bag a second goal almost immediately, but could not beat the ‘keeper's outstretched hand.

ATK Mohun Bagan had little to cheer about going into the interval as only one out of its four shots were on target. Antonio Habas’ side, however, did come close to equalising upon the restart but Jamshedpur FC ‘keeper T. P. Rehenesh was not to be beaten.

Rehenesh, joining the squad after a one-match ban, made a stunning reflex save to deny Roy Krishna from three yards out and then produced a terrific diving save to parry away Glan Martin’s long-range attempt.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna pulled a goal back against Jamshedpur FC in the ISL. - ISL/Sportzpics

Valskis bagged his second goal of the night in the 66th minute with a simple tap-in following a corner. Mobashir Rahman flicked Monroy’s cross into the box and Valskis, who was surprisingly unmarked at the far post, finished with ease to score his fifth goal of the season.

ATK Mohun Bagan pegged one back through Krishna, who was clearly offside, in the 80th minute. The side had a couple of great chances in the dying embers but Jamshedpur defended tooth and nail to secure its first win of the season.