ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs NEUFC talking points: Roy Krishna the match-winner, NorthEast United's slide

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) reclaimed top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) table with a 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

A header from Roy Krishna and an own goal by Benjamin Lambot in the second half sealed the three points for Mohun Bagan.

Here are the talking points from the game.

Roy Krishna, right man at the right place

Time and again for ATK Mohun Bagan, Roy Krishna has provided the vital breakthroughs. Interestingly, all his six goals this season have come in the second half, with only one among them coming in a losing cause.

One chance is all that he needs to make the opposition pay. That chance came at the start of the second half, when he managed to slip away from his marker, Khassa Camara, to nod home the knock on from Tiri to put ATKMB ahead. The shot was his only effort on target the whole game, making it the fourth such instance he has done that this season.

NorthEast in spot of bother

After what was an excellent start to the season, NorthEast is now winless in five matches and is slipping away from the top four. The goals have also dried up with just four during this winless run, while conceding seven.

NEUFC is winless in its last five matches after what was a positive start to the season. - ISL/Sportzpics

The team is also likely to be without striker Kwesi Appiah for the rest of the season after suffering an injury during training. After stifling ATKMB for much of the first half, NEUFC was undone from set pieces at the start of the second period. Reflecting on the game, head coach Gerard Nus said, "It was basically the two mistakes that cost us the game but we were serious. We know how to defend. It's hard when we have kind of (few) attempts and we don't take them."