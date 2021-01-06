ISL 2020-21 News: Bengaluru FC and Carles Cuadrat part ways

Former Indian Super League champion Bengaluru FC and head coach Carles Cuadrat have parted ways by mutual consent, the club announced on Wednesday.

The decision comes a day after Bengaluru slipped to a third consecutive defeat, a first for the club since it joined the ISL in 2017.

Naushad Moosa has been named as the interim head coach with immediate effect.

Cuadrat was in his fifth season with the club – he spent two years as an assistant to former coach Albert Roca before taking over as head coach.

Commenting on the development, the Spaniard said: “I greatly appreciate the club for giving me the opportunity to be head coach. It has been a relationship where I have been treated really well and a club that I will always have fond memories of.

"I would like to thank the owners and management whose vision has been excellent, players who have always been at my service, the staff that I have worked with and that have stood by my side across five seasons and the fans, who have been tremendous in their support, and without whom we could never have carved out so many beautiful nights at the Kanteerava and away."

He added, "I wish the club all the luck through the season and beyond. This club and the people associated with it will forever be in my heart.”

Under Cuadrat, Bengaluru became the first and only team in the history of the Indian Super League to top the table and win the title in the same season.

For every magical night at the Fortress, for every time you pumped your fist in the air, for that third star above our badge and for so much more. #ThankYouCarles pic.twitter.com/2Q8DU9IfnD — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 6, 2021

The Blues, under the Spaniard, also holds the ISL record of most consecutive wins (six), unbeaten streak (eleven games) and clean sheets (eleven). It was also under Carles that Rahul Bheke and Nishu Kumar earned call-ups to the national team. He even handed as many as 10 youngsters from Bengaluru FC B their first minutes with the senior team.

Parth Jindal, Bengaluru FC's director, said: “I want to express gratitude for everything that Carles has done for this wonderful football club. In the five years he has spent with us, he has been through all the ups and downs we’ve experienced at BFC. He was around when we lost the AFC Cup final and then the ISL final, before leading us to the ISL title on that night in Mumbai.”