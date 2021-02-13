ISL 2020-21 report: Pandita late strike earns FC Goa draw against Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC’s inability to hold on to advantage came to the fore once again as FC Goa fought back in style to hold the former to a 2-2 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Saturday. Goa improved its chances of making it to the play-offs as it jumped to third position from fourth with 24 points while Chennaiyin remained in eighth place with 18 points.

After his superb show at the death against Mumbai City FC the other day, super-sub Ishan Pandita did the star turn yet again for Goa when the 22-year-old scored in the nick of time to hold the two-time champion.



Virtually out of contention for play-offs, Chennaiyin started the contest quite impressively pressing hard, putting a lot of pressure on Goa resulting in quite a few chances in the first half.

Jakub Sylvestr put Chennaiyin ahead with a brilliant left-footed finish, off a pass from Reagan Singh. The Slovakian forward did well to get past three defenders before firing it past Dheeraj Singh. However, the joy was short-lived as Goa equalised through a penalty by striker Igor Angulo, who emerged the joint top-scorer (12) of ISL with Roy Krishna.



In the second half, Chennaiyin took the lead again through Lallianzuala Chhangte. A Reagan chip saw ‘keeper Dheeraj jump, losing communication with his defenders and throwing himself out of position. With the ball at his feet, Chhangte slotted it home.



Goa’s fighting instincts found full expression when Pandita unleashed a left-footer from close range off a neat pass from Alberto Noguera.