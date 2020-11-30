ISL 2020-21, CFC vs KBFC talking points: Tangri excels, Albino comes good

Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters were involved in a pulsating goalless draw at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday.

Chennaiyin missed an opportunity to win the game in the second half after Jakub Sylvestr failed to convert a penalty.

Here are the talking points from the game.

Albino redeems himself

There have been question marks surrounding Blasters' goalkeeping options ahead of the new season due to the lack of experience in that role. Head coach Kibu Vicuna's style of football requires the 'keeper to be good with his feet to with their shot-stopping abilities. The Spaniard has put his trust in Albino Gomes, who had played all of eight matches in the last four ISL seasons, in carrying out the role in the starting XI.

It has been a shaky start for Gomes having conceded three goals from the first two games and has had some nervy moments while playing out from the back. Against Chennaiyin, his indecisiveness on the ball nearly cost his side in the opening half. Esmael Goncalves and Rafael Crivellaro's high press managed to dispossess Gomes off the ball but his teammate Bakary Kone made a last-ditch tackle to deny a shooting opportunity at an open goal.

Albino Gomes saved Jakub Sylvestr's penalty as Kerala Blasters held on to a 0-0 draw against Chennaiyin FC. - ISL/Sportzpics - ISL/Sportzpics

The Goan-born 'keeper will take some positives from the cleansheet on Sunday thanks in large part to his penalty save off Sylvestr late in the second half. Tougher tests lie ahead.

Chennaiyin drops in intensity

In the two matches played, Chennaiyin's attack relies on pressing the opposition defenders and goalkeeper to commit mistakes and force turnover in possession high up the pitch. Much like in the win over Jamshedpur FC, their high press translated into half chances. If not for Kone's interception, Crivellaro could have slotted Chennaiyin into an early lead.

But with the scoreline level and Blasters getting into their passing rhythm, Chennaiyin's intensity dropped over the course of the game. Esmael Goncalves looked leggy, struggling to make the right decisions in the final third, and had to be replaced in the 56th minute.

Tangri excels again

Playing in an unfamiliar role, Chennaiyin's Deepak Tangri has impressed for the second successive game. The 21-year-old defender has been deployed as the cover in front of the back four as the defensive midfielder, and he has provided the necessary steel in the centre of the park for the side. On Sunday, Tangri covered a little over 8 km on the pitch -- the most for any player on the pitch.

He kept things simple on the ball too, by completing 14 of his 15 passes, while affecting three interceptions and clearances throughout the game. His coach Laszlo picked him out for special praise, saying, "I would like more Deepak Tangris in my team."