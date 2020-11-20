ISL 2020: ISL's COVID-19 protocols explained

The Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) will mark the return of major league competition in India after the nationwide lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak was first imposed in March.

The seventh edition of the ISL gets underway inside a bio-bubble in Goa from November 20.

The tournament, spanning over four months, will see 11 teams play each other in a double round-robin format across three venues. Following SC East Bengal's inclusion, this season will feature 115 games, up from 95 last season.

Here's all you need to know about the bio-bubble and the COVID-19 protocols/Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in place for the ISL.

Access

Access to accommodation, training facilities and stadium is divided into four tiers

Tier 1: Players, team officials, match officials, and personnel interacting with them regularly including accompanying family members

Tier 2: Persons interacting with Tier 1 personnel for pre-identified work flows

Tier 3: Persons having no physical interaction with Players and Team officials. Will have operational access to Field of Play (FOP) and Competition Area/ Delegate Area/ Media Tribune

Tier 4: Persons interacting with Tier 3 personnel. Their access will be limited to Stadium concourse.

Testing frequency

The Tier 1 batch will be tested every three days, while testing will not take place on match days. People in the Tier 2 and 3 will also be tested every three days. Those in Tier 4 will be monitored via the ISL Health App.

What happens if an individual tests positive?

1. The individual must be isolated from the group in the ISL isolation facility (asymptomatic)/hospital (symptomatic). PT-PCR and RAT tests are to be conducted and if they return negative, a second PT-PCR test is to be taken within 48 hours. And only if both these tests return negative, the individual can return to the bio-bubble, where the regular 72-hour testing will continue.

2. Any member of the team, who was in contact with the individual who tested positive, will also have to undergo isolation of 14 days and a series of tests before returning to the bubble.

Contact tracing

