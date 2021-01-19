ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad out to complete the double over Odisha

Hyderabad FC will aim to do the double over Odisha FC when the two sides lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

Hyderabad kicked off its campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Odisha back in November and with two wins and a draw in its last three matches, Manuel Marquez will hope his team can keep the momentum going.

After three straight losses heading into the new year, Hyderabad bounced back in style by securing convincing wins over Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC, and followed it up by holding table-topper Mumbai City FC to a goalless draw.

“We have a very difficult game against Odisha FC. In the first leg, it was very different. They did not have players like Jacob Tratt, Cole Alexander, Vinit Rai or Jerry Mawihmingthanga. Odisha, in their last few games, have been playing better. I know that they are the last team in the table but the people following this league know that we can win or lose any game,” Hyderabad head coach Marquez said ahead of the game.

Odisha, meanwhile, suffered its seventh defeat of the season in its last match against Chennaiyin FC. Defensive lapses saw the side concede twice in six minutes in the first half. The Kalinga Warriors have managed only one clean sheet so far.

“They are a very good team. They are one of the best teams [this season]. I like the way that they play. They can play both on transitions and with a striker like Aridane Santana in their ranks, they can go long if they want. They are one of the most complete teams and the coach has done a very good job. In the first match, we gave them a good game. I'm hoping that we can show them that we have improved and we can deal with them a lot better,” said Odisha Baxter.

Odisha, in fact, did the double over Hyderabad FC last season. With the tables turned this time around, Marquez's men can further cement their position in the top-four with a win while a similar result would lift Odisha from the bottom of the table.

Squads

Hyderabad FC

Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Kynsailang Khongsit, Nikhil Prabhu, Odei Onaindia, Sahil Panwar, Abhishek Halder, Adil Khan, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Roland Alberg, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Ishan Dey, Joel Chianese, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Rohit Danu

Odisha FC

Arshdeep Singh, Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Saurabh Meher, Gaurav Bora, Kamalpreet Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, George D’Souza, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob, Hendry Antonay, Rakesh Pradhan, Baoringdao Bodo, Cole Alexander, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, S Lalhrezuala, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Laishram Singh, Marcelo Pereira

Match Facts

Date: January 19, Tuesday

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Fatorda Stadium