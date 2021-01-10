Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news: Jamshedpur's Valskis scores first direct freekick this season ISL 2020: Valskis curled a freekick past Albino Gomes in the 36th minute to level the scores for Jamshedpur in an Indian Super League match against Kerala Blasters. Team Sportstar 10 January, 2021 20:30 IST Nerijus Valskis celebrates scoring for Jamshedpur against Kerala Blasters. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 10 January, 2021 20:30 IST Jamshedpur FC's Nerijus Valskis became the first goal-scorer from a direct freekick of the Indian Super League (ISL) season's in the match against Kerala Blasters on Sunday.FOLLOW LIVE BLOGThe striker curled the ball past Albino Gomes in the 36th minute to level the scores for Jamshedpur, which is aiming to move into third place with a win.Podcast: From Carles Cuadrat's departure to Csaba Laszlo's mixed run with Chennaiyin, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show. Valskis is now second on the golden-boot list with seven goals from 10 matches.Blasters took the lead in the 22nd minute when Costa Nhamoinesu headed in a free-kick. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos