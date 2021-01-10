ISL 2020-21 news: Jamshedpur's Valskis scores first direct freekick this season

Jamshedpur FC's Nerijus Valskis became the first goal-scorer from a direct freekick of the Indian Super League (ISL) season's in the match against Kerala Blasters on Sunday.

The striker curled the ball past Albino Gomes in the 36th minute to level the scores for Jamshedpur, which is aiming to move into third place with a win.

Valskis is now second on the golden-boot list with seven goals from 10 matches.

Blasters took the lead in the 22nd minute when Costa Nhamoinesu headed in a free-kick.