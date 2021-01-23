ISL 2020-21 News: Kerala Blasters draws with 10-man FC Goa, climbs to seventh spot

There was plenty of drama... a lucky goal, a goal being disallowed and a controversial red card. And in the end, Kerala Blasters and FC Goa finished with a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) game at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza gave Goa the lead in the 25th minute, while Rahul K.P. headed in the equaliser for Blasters in the 57th minute. After the scrappy match, the 13th game for both teams, Goa stayed in third spot with 20 points while Blasters climbed two rungs, from ninth to seventh, with 14 points.

Jorge Ortiz celebrates his goal for FC Goa against Kerala Blaster FC with his teammates in Bambolim on Saturday. - ISL/SPORTZPICS

Goa had won the previous meeting between the two 3-1 last month and was in control in the first half in fine fashion with short passes, fine one-twos and plenty of chances. Mendoza was unlucky to hit the woodwork in the sixth minute but he enjoyed a large slice of luck when he struck the opening goal.

The Spaniard's freekick from the left deflected off Sahal Abdul Samad's head and sailed into the goal. Goalkeeper Albino Gomes jumped and tried his best but it was just out of his reach.

Fifteen minutes later, Blasters' Bakary Kone appeared to have scored the equaliser but the goal was disallowed as the assistant referee had spotted a handball.

Near the hour mark, young forward Rahul, who scored the match-winner in stoppage time in the previous game against Bengaluru FC, struck the equaliser off a perfect Facundo Pereyra corner kick. He soared over the rest of the crowd and his header bounced and went into the goal.

Kerala Blasters' Rahul KP celebrates scoring the equaliser against FC Goa on Saturday. - ISL/Sportzpics

Goa was down to 10 men in the 65th minute after defender Ivan Gonzalez was given the marching orders after receiving two yellow cards within the space of a few seconds. The first card, which Gonzalez received for kicking Gary Hooper, appeared a bit harsh and he got the next one for putting his hand on the referee, something which players are not allowed to do.

With the man advantage for the next 25 minutes, Blasters pressed hard for an equaliser but could not manage it and ended up sharing the points.