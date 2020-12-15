ISL 2020-21 news: ATK Mohun Bagan's Soosairaj undergoes successful surgery

ATK Mohun Bagan winger Michael Soosairaj underwent surgery on Tuesday after a Grade 3 Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury all but ruled him out of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) season.

The 25-year-old picked up the injury in his side's opening game against Kerala Blasters. He had to be stretchered off in the 13th minute after he took a knock to his right knee following a tackle from Blasters defender Prasanth Karuthadathkuni.

Soosairaj posted a message on social media platform Twitter, "Today, my operation has been done well. I would like to thank you all for your prayers and wishes. God bless everyone. A special thanks to the ATK Mohun Bagan management for the continuous support

Last month, ATKMB head coach Antonio Habas said that Soosairaj might be out for the season. "It is a disaster for us because Soosairaj is a good player and a good person. The injury is big and I am afraid he may not be playing for the season. But we’ll have to wait and see how he recovers," said the Spaniard.

ATKMB has had several injury concerns this season with Javier Hernandez and David Williams having been on the treatment table in recent weeks. Before the start of the season, striker Jobby Justin has also been ruled out for the entire season due to an ACL injury.