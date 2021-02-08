ISL report: Pandita saves the day as FC Goa clinches thrilling 3-3 draw with Mumbai City

For the second game in a row against FC Goa, Mumbai City FC had appeared to have struck in the final minutes to nick a win in an Indian Super League contest. But Goa, after having come back from a 0-2 scoreline earlier, managed to pull off another equaliser in the last seconds of the contest to share the spoils in a 3-3 thriller at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Super-sub Ishan Pandita, who previously had two goals off the bench this season, nodded home Edu Bedia’s cross in the sixth minute of added time to spark wild celebrations in the Goa camp.

Mumbai went ahead through Hugo Boumous, who appeared at his creative best, when he ran half the length of the pitch to latch onto a through ball by Adam le Fondre and round up Dheeraj Singh to slot the ball into the net. The opening goal came against the run of play with Goa pinning Mumbai in its own box with a sustained spell of possession and pushing high up the pitch.

For its second, Mumbai scored its 14th goal from set-pieces – most in ISL 2020-21– when Hernan Santana forced Dheeraj into a save from a free header but le Fondre was then allowed to fire in his own header from the rebound.

Goa continued to dominate possession and had its first effort at goal after the water break through an Igor Angulo header from close range, which was saved by a sprawling Amrinder Singh. But Amrinder had no chance to keep out Glan Martins’ strike just before half-time. From nearly 35 yards out, Martins let the ball roll across him and fired in a pile-driver into the top corner.

Juan Ferrando’s men started on the front foot for the second period and got their equaliser. Alberto Noguera swung in a cross from the left to find Angulo, who was played onside by Mourtada Fall, and the Goa striker made no mistake in placing his header into the corner of the net.

And it was after the goal that Mumbai began to assert itself more on the ball, and had more pace and incisiveness in attack to create better chances.

Borges had three swipes at goal in the second half when he first blazed over the bar, then lost his footing for a simple tap in and lastly poked in an inch-perfect Boumous’ free-kick as the clock struck 90 minutes.

When it seemed like Mumbai would restore its six-point lead at the top with another win over its rival, Pandita popped up to have the final say.