ISL 2020-21 Preview: Jamshedpur aims to end Mumbai City's winning run

After starting the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7 on a losing note, Sergio Lobera's side bounced back with four straight wins. When the table-topper takes on Jamshedpur FC at the GMC Stadium here on Monday, Lobera's focus will be on ensuring that this winning run continues.

It is not just that the results have gone Mumbai's way — its performances have been consistently impressive as well, across all areas of the pitch. No team has scored more (eight) or conceded less (two). And unlike some teams, Mumbai hasn’t been dependent on one player for goals. It has had four different scorers already.

But, despite all this, Lobera believes there is a long way to go for his team. "We need to improve a lot of things. We won four games in a row and that's not easy. But we need to improve a lot of things, day-by-day, in every training, game-by-game. But in these circumstances, we only have a short time," he said.

"We need to go step-by-step. Our focus is on the future, on the next game. But I'm happy with the players, with the effort they have put in the last game," he added.

Missing in action

Mumbai has no injury concerns but will once again miss the services of Mandar Rao Dessai, who missed the previous three games due to personal reasons. The full-back is yet to join the squad after leaving the team’s bio-bubble.

On current form, any team would be wary of taking on the Islanders, but Jamshedpur coach Owen Coyle has every right to be more optimistic than others. Jamshedpur faced ATK Mohun Bagan when it was on a similar run and came away with all three points. Coyle hopes his team can come up with a similar performance against Mumbai.

"They've (Mumbai) been in good form. I think they have won four in a row. What we have to do is what we did against ATK Mohun Bagan who were top of the league, undefeated and hadn't conceded a goal (when we faced them). We have to give that level of performance," said Coyle.

Coyle will once again be banking on Nerijus Valskis upfront with the striker having scored five of its six goals so far. Jamshedpur is already six points behind Mumbai and has had three draws in its last four games. However, Coyle believes that things are slowly falling into place for his team. "We're four games unbeaten. There were a couple of games where we felt we should have won. So we are in good form. We just have to continue working hard. We do have a number of injuries. Once we get our best team, we'll be even stronger," he said.