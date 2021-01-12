ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru ends losing streak, draws 1-1 with NorthEast United

Nothing much separated Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC when they met a month ago and played out a 2-2 draw. The two shared points in the return leg of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) too at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Tuesday with the score-line reading 1-1.



After Luis Machado had put NorthEast ahead in the 27th minute, Rahul Bheke equalised for Bengaluru in the 49th. That meant there was no change in the ISL table, with Bengaluru lying sixth with 13 points, one more than the seventh-placed NorthEast United, both having played 11 matches.

Highlights| ISL 2020-21 Highlights NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC: Bheke strike snaps BFC's losing streak

Though both sides had come into the match looking for a victory after long winless streaks, neither looked sharp enough to penetrate the rival defence in the early part. The deadlock was broken by some sloppy defending from Bengaluru.

NorthEast United FC players celebrate Luis Machado's goal against Bengaluru FC on Tuesday. - ISL/Sportzpics

Federico Gallego won the ball, without too much of an effort, from Dimas Delgado, went past Juanan and seemed to have a go at the goal, but it turned out to be a perfect pass for Machado who slotted home. The Portuguese striker had also scored both goals for NorthEast United against the same opponent in the draw last month.

Podcast: From Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan's dominance to Carles Cuadrat's sacking at Bengaluru FC, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show.





Bengaluru tried hard to cancel out the goal in the opening half and though it dominated possession in the final 15 minutes, NorthEast United’s defence stood firm. Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh came up with a superb save to deny Cleiton Silva on the goalline.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Points table, goals scored, goal difference; Bengaluru remains sixth, NEUFC seventh



Bengaluru, however, didn't have to wait too long for the equaliser. The strike had more to do with poor goalkeeping than great shooting skills.



Gurmeet should have been able to gather the 20-yarder from Bheke, but somehow let the ball through.

Rahul Bheke celebrates with Dimas Delgado after scoring the equaliser for Bengaluru FC against NorthEast United FC on Tuesday. - ISL/Sportzpics

While both sides pushed for a late winner, neither managed find the back of the net and had to settle for a point each.