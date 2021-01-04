ISL 2020-21, SCEB vs OFC talking points: Wasteful Odisha, East Bengal's foreigners step up

SC East Bengal recorded its first win of the season when it beat Odisha FC 3-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan on Sunday.

Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma and Bright Enobakhare scored for the Red and Golds as they started the year on a positive note.

Here are the talking points from the game.

REPORT | SC East Bengal bags first win, defeats Odisha FC 3-1

Odisha wasteful in attack

Odisha could have got something from this game if it weren't for the wasteful finishing in attack by its forwards. Despite being 0-2 down at the break, Odisha was on top at the start of the second half and pinned East Bengal into its own half. Jerry Mawhimingthanga took the wrong option when put through on goal and Manuel Onwu and Jacob Tratt struck the post from close range in the first 20 minutes of the game.

Onwu is yet to get off the mark this season in eight matches, and the team has scored just six goals -- lowest this season. On the night, Odisha had 18 shots among which only six were on target.

Onwu struck the post from close range at the start of the second half. - ISL/Sportzpics

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the best of Indian Super League in the year 2020 on The Full Time Show.

Overseas stars step up for East Bengal

Robbie Fowler's East Bengal has been heavily reliant on its overseas stars to take the team over the line and only after eight matches, they have managed to see out the first win of the campaign. Too often this season, both the overseas and domestic players have under-performed for the Red and Golds. Forward Jacques Maghoma has been a hit and miss in his debut ISL season but against Odisha, he showed his quality with a superb goal and his threat in attack.

Anthony Pilkington, who has been among the team's best performers, scored his first goal of the season when he put the team in front inside the first 15 minutes. New signing Bright Enobakhare also capped off an impressive cameo with a well-taken goal in the end.