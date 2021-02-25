ISL 2020-21 news: Sunil Chhetri scores his 100th goal for Bengaluru FC

Sunil Chhetri scored his 100th goal in Bengaluru FC colours with a thumping header during the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) match against Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Thursday.

FOLLOW LIVE| JFC vs BFC: Chhetri scores 100th BFC goal, Bengaluru trails 2-3 vs Jamshedpur

The Blues skipper now has 40 goals in the ISL for Bengaluru.

Chhetri is Bengaluru's top-scorer this season, netting eight goals in 20 games. He is also the highest Indian goal-scorer in the history of the ISL with 47 goals from 94 games and is now only one goal shy of the ISL's all-time leading goal-scorer, Ferran Corominas.