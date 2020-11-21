Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news: Chennaiyin FC names Rafael Crivellaro as captain ISL 2020: Crivellaro takes over the armband duties from Lucian Goian, who left Chennaiyin FC at the end of his deal earlier this year. Team Sportstar 21 November, 2020 11:42 IST Rafael Crivellaro scored seven times in 20 matches last season. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 21 November, 2020 11:42 IST Chennaiyin FC has named Brazilian playmaker Rafael Crivellaro as its captain for the latest edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).Crivellaro takes over the armband duties from Lucian Goian, who left the club at the end of his deal earlier this year.READ | ISL 2020-21 news, Chennaiyin FC preview: Slow starter needs to hit right chord early The 31-year-old, who signed for Chennaiyin last season, was instrumental in the team's run to the final, where it lost to ATK, scoring seven and setting up eight goals from 20 appearances.Chennaiyin extended his stay by another year in August and was among the two overseas players to renew their contracts at the club. His compatriot Eli Sabia and Indian central midfielder Anirudh Thapa were named vice-captains by head coach Csaba Laszlo.Chennaiyin takes on Jamshedpur FC in its opening game of the season on November 24 at Tilak Maidan, Goa. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos