ISL 2020-21 news: Chennaiyin FC names Rafael Crivellaro as captain

Chennaiyin FC has named Brazilian playmaker Rafael Crivellaro as its captain for the latest edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Crivellaro takes over the armband duties from Lucian Goian, who left the club at the end of his deal earlier this year.

The 31-year-old, who signed for Chennaiyin last season, was instrumental in the team's run to the final, where it lost to ATK, scoring seven and setting up eight goals from 20 appearances.

Chennaiyin extended his stay by another year in August and was among the two overseas players to renew their contracts at the club.

His compatriot Eli Sabia and Indian central midfielder Anirudh Thapa were named vice-captains by head coach Csaba Laszlo.

Chennaiyin takes on Jamshedpur FC in its opening game of the season on November 24 at Tilak Maidan, Goa.