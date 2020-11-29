ISL 2020-21 news: Albino penalty save earns Blasters point against Chennaiyin

Chennaiyin FC was left to rue a penalty miss as it played out a goalless draw in an evenly fought contest against Kerala Blasters FC at the GMC Stadium here in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday.



In the 75th minute, striker Jakub Sylvestr missed a penalty after Blasters keeper Albino Gomes guessed correctly by diving left to stop the Slovakian’s strike.



The penalty was won thanks to a brilliant run from Reagan Singh down the Blasters' left flank to set up Crivellaro inside the box. The latter was brought down by skipper Sergio Cidoncha, gifting CFC a golden chance to go ahead.

Earlier in the first half, CFC got off the blocks quickly as it did in its first game and put KBFC under pressure for the first twenty minutes.



In the seventh minute, Lallianzuala Chhangte produced a good run on the left from a long ball and set it up for Anirudh Thapa but the latter’s shot went narrowly wide.



In the 16th minute, CFC had its best chance of the first half when Blasters keeper Gomes slipped with Crivellaro having a chance to take a shot but, Bakary Kone saved the blushes with a timely clearance.



Blasters found its rhythm in the second part of the first half and started to control possession and put the pressure on CFC.



At the half-hour mark, Rohit Kumar produced the only shot on target from either team from outside the box but CFC keeper Vishal Kaith came up with an acrobatic dive to push it wide.



In the second half, neither team looked likely to break the deadlock and failed to create many chances.