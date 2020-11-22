ISL 2020-21 news: No Coro, no problem as Angulo shines for FC Goa

FC Goa striker Igor Angulo has big boots to fill in taking over the No. 9 role from former Gaurs hero Ferran Corominas. Angulo scored a brace on his Indian Super League (ISL) debut in the 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC (BFC) to rescue his team a point. He has a long way to go but he showed glimpses of his goal-scoring prowess in his first 90 minutes for the club.

MATCH REPORT | Angulo brace earns Goa draw with Bengaluru

Corominas is the leading ISL goal-getter with 48 strikes from 57 games and was an integral part of former coach Sergio Lobera's side for the last three seasons. The club, however, decided not to renew his contract and opted for Angulo, who has scored 88 goals in his last four seasons for Gornik Zabrze in Poland, under the new manager Juan Ferrando.

Goa was trailing 0-2 in the 65th minute of its first game, when Angulo came up with his twin strikes. His first was a well taken finish with his left foot to find the bottom corner, while the second showed his striker's instinct, when he opened his chest to guide a fierce cross into the net, to get the equaliser.

Angulo wasn't satisfied with the result. "[I am] Happy to score two goals. But I hope I can help my team win the next game with my goals. Two good passes from my teammates [Alberto Noguera and Alexander Romario]. We know they [BFC] are a very good team from set pieces and they proved that today," said the Spaniard after the game.

The 36-year-old now has his eyes on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) on Wednesday.

"There is no time for resting and we have a tough game next up (vs MCFC). I know that some players and coaches from Goa are now at Mumbai. They [Mumbai] are a good team in the competition just like Bengaluru," he said.