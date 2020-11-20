Home ISL News ISL 2020-21 news, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted starting XI and formation ISL 2020: Ahead of the opening match of the Indian Super League (ISL) season seven, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both Kerala Blasters vs ATK ATK Mohun Bagan. Team Sportstar 20 November, 2020 12:51 IST Blasters' Sahal Abdul Samad and ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna. - Twitter Team Sportstar 20 November, 2020 12:51 IST The Indian Super League (ISL) season seven will kick off with a marquee fixture between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Bambolim Stadium in Goa on Friday.Last season's ISL champion ATK and I-League champion Mohun Bagan have merged as one entity - ATK Mohun Bagan - earlier this year and will be the team to beat.This contest has interesting sub-plots with Sandesh Jhingan, the former Blasters captain and a player of the club for six years, made a stunning move to join the powerhouse ATK Mohun Bagan.READ | ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan and Antonio Habas - Leading the hopes of millions Kibu Vicuna, who led Mohun Bagan to the I-League crown, lost out to his counterpart Antonio Habas in the race to be named the coach of ATK Mohun Bagan, and will now line-up against it from the Blasters bench.Both teams have strengthened significantly over the off-season and the match has all the makings for an exciting start to the new season.READ | ISL 2020-21: KBFC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-3-3)Abino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Sahal Abdul Samad, Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gomez; Facundu Pereyra, Gary Hooper, Rahul KPATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)Arindam Bhattacharyya; Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal; Prabir Das, Michael Regin, Javi Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj; Roy Krishna, David WilliamsWe have got you covered for your fantasy Blasters-ATK Mohun Bagan XI. Captaincy pick: Roy KrishnaCombined Blasters-ATKMB XIArindam Bhattacharyya; Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Rahul KP, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy KrishnaISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos