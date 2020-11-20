ISL 2020-21 news, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted starting XI and formation

The Indian Super League (ISL) season seven will kick off with a marquee fixture between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan at the GMC Bambolim Stadium in Goa on Friday.

Last season's ISL champion ATK and I-League champion Mohun Bagan have merged as one entity - ATK Mohun Bagan - earlier this year and will be the team to beat.

This contest has interesting sub-plots with Sandesh Jhingan, the former Blasters captain and a player of the club for six years, made a stunning move to join the powerhouse ATK Mohun Bagan.

Kibu Vicuna, who led Mohun Bagan to the I-League crown, lost out to his counterpart Antonio Habas in the race to be named the coach of ATK Mohun Bagan, and will now line-up against it from the Blasters bench.

Both teams have strengthened significantly over the off-season and the match has all the makings for an exciting start to the new season.

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-3-3)

Abino Gomes; Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Sahal Abdul Samad, Sergio Cidoncha, Vicente Gomez; Facundu Pereyra, Gary Hooper, Rahul KP

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharyya; Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal; Prabir Das, Michael Regin, Javi Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj; Roy Krishna, David Williams

We have got you covered for your fantasy Blasters-ATK Mohun Bagan XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna

Combined Blasters-ATKMB XI

Arindam Bhattacharyya; Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro; Rahul KP, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna