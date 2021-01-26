ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Having snapped a seven-game winless run, NorthEast United FC will look to carry on the momentum when it faces ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

NorthEast United, now under interim head coach Khalid Jamil, beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in its previous game and is currently placed sixth. A win would see the Highlanders move to the fifth spot, while it can go fourth if it can win by four goals or more.

ATK Mohun Bagan, second on the table, is six points shy of table-topper Mumbai City FC. Antonio Habas' side comes into the tie on the back of a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC.

Here's how the two teams could line-up:

NorthEast United FC predicted XI

Gurmeet, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Khassa Camara, Rochharzela, Lalengmawia , VP Suhair, Federico Gallego, Deshorn Brown

ATK Mohun Bagan XI

Arindam Bhattacharja, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy NorthEast United and Mumbai City combined XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna(ATKMB), Vice-captain: Federico Gallego (NEUFC)

Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Gurjinder Kumar (NEUFC), Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Jayesh Rane (ATKMB), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), David Williams (ATKMB)