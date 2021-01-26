Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Ahead of the match between NorthEast United and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 26 January, 2021 16:42 IST Roy Krishna had scored his sixth goal of the season to take ATKMB past NEUFC when the two sides had clashed earlier this month. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 26 January, 2021 16:42 IST Having snapped a seven-game winless run, NorthEast United FC will look to carry on the momentum when it faces ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.Follow: NEUFC vs ATKMB Live CoverageNorthEast United, now under interim head coach Khalid Jamil, beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in its previous game and is currently placed sixth. A win would see the Highlanders move to the fifth spot, while it can go fourth if it can win by four goals or more.RELATED| ISL 2020-21 preview: Confident NorthEast United meets a resurgent Mohun Bagan ATK Mohun Bagan, second on the table, is six points shy of table-topper Mumbai City FC. Antonio Habas' side comes into the tie on the back of a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC.Here's how the two teams could line-up:NorthEast United FC predicted XIGurmeet, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Khassa Camara, Rochharzela, Lalengmawia , VP Suhair, Federico Gallego, Deshorn BrownATK Mohun Bagan XIArindam Bhattacharja, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir SinghPodcast: From coaching changes and how they are impacting the side to a certain rant from one of the biggest names in the league, the last week in ISL action has been dramatic to the say the very least. Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad are joined by The Hindu's N Sudarshan to discuss the best and worst of the week of ISL action gone by. Listen in to The Full Time Show: Fantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy NorthEast United and Mumbai City combined XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna(ATKMB), Vice-captain: Federico Gallego (NEUFC)Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Gurjinder Kumar (NEUFC), Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Jayesh Rane (ATKMB), Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), David Williams (ATKMB) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos