ISL 2020-21 Preview: Chennaiyin looks to extend winning run against winless SC East Bengal

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) ended its four-match winless streak with a 2-1 victory over FC Goa in its last game and will head into Indian Super League's (ISL 2020-21) Boxing Day clash as the favourite when it takes on SC East Bengal (SCEB) at the Tilak Maidan on Saturday.

Things fell in place for former champion CFC in its previous encounter following the return of skipper Rafael Crivellaro, who alongside Anirudh Thapa, made the side more organised and creative.

However, CFC would still want to be sharp in the final third of the pitch and not squander as many chances as it did even in the game against Goa.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Angulo double earns FC Goa dramatic 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC

The contest against SCEB, currently last in the points table, offers a chance for CFC, currently eighth in the standings, to consolidate the momentum from the win and move up the table.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.



Despite starting as the favourite, CFC coach Csaba Laszlo is not taking things for granted saying, “Even if you are the favourite, there is a lot of pressure. It will be a tough game for us. They are a new team but they have adapted well. We have to concentrate very well and remain focussed."

SC East Bengal, though, would rue the fact it squandered a chance to get its first win in its last outing against Kerala Blasters FC. Despite dominating the match, it conceded an equaliser in the dying moments.

ALSO READ| ISL 2020-21: I feel robbed, says Coyle after Jamshedpur denied goal against Goa

Coach Robbie Fowler said despite the heartbreak, his team’s morale is high and the things are looking good.

“The morale that we got here has been good. At times, we have been unlucky. It is totally unfortunate that you are conceding goals at the last minute. But the lads played well and we created a lot of chances,” said Fowler.

"We are not a million miles away. The tide is turning. And hopefully, it will happen pretty soon,” he added.