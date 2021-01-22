ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City edges past SC East Bengal to cement its position on top

Mumbai City FC regained its five-point lead at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) standings as it beat SC East Bengal by a solitary goal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Friday. Mourtada Fall found the net for Mumbai City in the first half and that separated the opponents till the end.



Mumbai City, which moved to 29 points after the win, was more purposeful in its attacking plan and that gave it the lead justifiably midway through the first half. SC East Bengal started defensively, fully aware of the attacking might of its opponent.

SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler chose to rest Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare and preferred to have most of his foreign roster in more defensive positions to stop the likes of Adam Le Fondre, Hugo Boumous and Cy Goddard in the Mumbai City attack.



Despite preparing the bulwark against the most consistent attacking side in the tournament so far, SC East Bengal conceded the goal in the 27th minute when Boumous created a fantastic opportunity with a measured chip for the towering Fall to finish.

The goal came following Goddard’s corner that was helped along to Boumous positioned at the right flank. The Frenchman lobbed the ball for Fall, who was the tallest man in the SC East Bengal box, and the Senegalese defender made no mistake with his header.

Mumbai City FC had earlier come close to scoring in the 14th minute when SC East Bengal goalkeeper Debjit Majumder fumbled and Boumous sent the loose ball wide of an open net. Le Fondre was wasteful in the injury-time of first half when he sent his header, off a Bipin Singh cross, wide from close.

Enobakhare was introduced midway through second half but SC East Bengal could not find the equaliser despite getting close on a few occasions after the break.