ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: Narayan Das makes 100th ISL appearance

SC East Bengal left back Narayan Das made history on Friday as he became only the second player to make 100 appearances in the Indian Super League.

Mumbai City FC's Mandar Rao Dessai had become the first to reach the century mark earlier this season.

Das has been an integral part of SC East Bengal's back-line in ISL 2020-21, playing nine out of the 12 matches so far. He will be making his 10th appearance of the season today as he has been named in the starting XI for the clash against table-topper Mumbai City FC.

The 27-year-old began his professional career with the Indian Arrows, after which he played for Dempo SC in the I-League. He tuned up for FC Goa in the first two seasons of the ISL. Following that, he played the 2016-17 season for FC Pune City, which was sandwiched between two seasons with East Bengal in the I-League.

The India international returned to FC Goa for the 2017-18 campaign and helped the club reach the semifinals, after which he made the move to Delhi Dynamos. He made 18 appearances for Odisha FC last year before joining SC East Bengal for its debut ISL season.