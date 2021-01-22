ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

SC East Bengal will look for its third win of the season when it takes on table-topper Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) on Friday.

ISL LIVE| ISL 2020-21, SCEB vs MCFC Live Football Score: SC East Bengal faces Mumbai City FC

Robbie Fowler's SC East Bengal, placed 10th, played out a goalless draw with Chennaiyin FC in its last game. On the other hand, Mumbai City is unbeaten in 10 games and has a two-point lead at the top with a game in hand. The side was held to a goalless draw by Hyderabad FC last week.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21 preview: Resurgent SC East Bengal takes on consistent Mumbai City

Here's how the two teams could line-up:

SC East Bengal predicted XI

Debjit Majumder; Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das; Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Milan Singh; Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare.

Mumbai City predicted XI

Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Rowlinn Borges, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam le Fondre.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy SC East Begal and Mumbai City FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Vice-captain: Daniel Fox (SCEB)

Fantasy XI

Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Ankit Mukherjee (SCEB), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC); Mohammed Rafique (SCEB), Rowlinn Borges (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC); Bright Enobakhare (SCEB).