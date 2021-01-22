Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Ahead of the match between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League, we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 22 January, 2021 16:44 IST Mumbai City FC leads the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) standings with 26 points from 11 matches. - ISL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar 22 January, 2021 16:44 IST SC East Bengal will look for its third win of the season when it takes on table-topper Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) on Friday. ISL LIVE| ISL 2020-21, SCEB vs MCFC Live Football Score: SC East Bengal faces Mumbai City FC Robbie Fowler's SC East Bengal, placed 10th, played out a goalless draw with Chennaiyin FC in its last game. On the other hand, Mumbai City is unbeaten in 10 games and has a two-point lead at the top with a game in hand. The side was held to a goalless draw by Hyderabad FC last week.RELATED| ISL 2020-21 preview: Resurgent SC East Bengal takes on consistent Mumbai City Here's how the two teams could line-up:SC East Bengal predicted XIDebjit Majumder; Ankit Mukherjee, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Narayan Das; Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Milan Singh; Anthony Pilkington, Bright Enobakhare.Mumbai City predicted XIAmrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai; Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Rowlinn Borges, Bipin Singh; Bartholomew Ogbeche, Adam le Fondre. ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for Fantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy SC East Begal and Mumbai City FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Vice-captain: Daniel Fox (SCEB)Fantasy XIAmrinder Singh (MCFC), Ankit Mukherjee (SCEB), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC); Mohammed Rafique (SCEB), Rowlinn Borges (MCFC), Ahmed Jahouh (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC); Bright Enobakhare (SCEB). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos