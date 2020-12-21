ISL 2020-21 news, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Heavyweights ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC will clash in Match 36 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Monday.

The Kolkata giant is coming off a late 1-0 win over FC Goa on Wednesday, while Bengaluru maintained its unbeaten start with a 2-1 win over Odisha FC on Thursday.

ATKMB welcomed back striker David Williams back into the fold, but there is no update on the return of Javi Hernandez. Bengaluru's left-back Ashique Kuruniyan underwent a surgery to repair the multiple fractures he suffered to his face and is expected to be out of action.

BFC coach Carles Cuadrat will likely match up with Antonio Habas' 3-5-2 formation for this game to deal with ATKMB's two forwards up top. Cuadrat indicated bringing in fresher legs for this game since his team last played three days ago.

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Brad Inman, Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, David Williams

Benagluru FC XI predicted (3-5-2)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan; Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Dimas Delgado, Harmanjot Khabra; Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

Fantasy picks

Captaincy pick: Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna (ATKMB)

Combined ATKMB-BFC XI

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC), Prabir Das (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Juanan (BFC), Subhasish Bose (ATKMB), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Dimas Delgado (BFC), David Williams (ATKMB), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Sunil Chhetri (BFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB).