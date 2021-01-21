ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will square off in match 66 of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

Csaba Laszlo's side comes into the tie on the back of a stalemate against SC East Bengal where its attack was blunted by despite having an man extra on the pitch. ATK Mohun Bagan was held to a 1-1 draw against FC Goa in its last game.

Sixth-placed CFC could reach the fourth spot if it can beat ATKMB. A win for the Mariners will cut down Mumbai City FC's lead at the top to two points.

Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali; Esmael Goncalves.



ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Prabir Das, Tiri, Pritam Kotal; Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Sahil Sheikh; David Williams, Roy Krishna.



Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan combined XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Vice-captain: Esmael Goncalves (CFC)

Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Eli Sabia (CFC), Tiri (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan(ATKMB), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC); Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Carl McHugh (ATKMB); Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Esmael Goncalves (CFC), David Williams (ATKMB); Roy Krishna (ATKMB)