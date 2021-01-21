Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation ISL 2020-21: Ahead of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 21 January, 2021 15:16 IST Chennaiyin FC and ATKMB played out a goalless draw in the first leg of the fixture this season. - sportzpics Team Sportstar 21 January, 2021 15:16 IST ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will square off in match 66 of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday.Csaba Laszlo's side comes into the tie on the back of a stalemate against SC East Bengal where its attack was blunted by despite having an man extra on the pitch. ATK Mohun Bagan was held to a 1-1 draw against FC Goa in its last game.RELATED1) ISL 2020-21 Preview: Inconsistent ATK Mohun Bagan takes on Chennaiyin FC 2) Can play, can't score: Chennaiyin's xG defying ISL season so far Sixth-placed CFC could reach the fourth spot if it can beat ATKMB. A win for the Mariners will cut down Mumbai City FC's lead at the top to two points. Here's how the two teams could line-up:Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Memo Moura, Rahim Ali; Esmael Goncalves. ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)Arindam Bhattacharja; Prabir Das, Tiri, Pritam Kotal; Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Sahil Sheikh; David Williams, Roy Krishna. Fantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy Chennaiyin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan combined XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Vice-captain: Esmael Goncalves (CFC)Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Eli Sabia (CFC), Tiri (ATKMB), Sandesh Jhingan(ATKMB), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC); Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Carl McHugh (ATKMB); Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Esmael Goncalves (CFC), David Williams (ATKMB); Roy Krishna (ATKMB) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos