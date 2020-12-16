ISL 2020-21 news, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

ATK Mohun Bagan will seek to return to winning ways when it takes on a strong FC Goa side in Match 31 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Wednesday.

The Kolkata giant had won its first three of its opening matches before it suffered a defeat to Jamshedpur FC and followed it up with a draw against Hyderabad FC last week.

On the other hand, Goa has struck form after a slow start to the campaign under new head coach Juan Ferrando. After going without a win in the first three matches, the Gaurs have won its last two matches and have found their attacking rhythm.

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Brad Inman, Carl McHugh, Jayesh Rane, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh

FC Goa XI predicted (4-2-3-1)

Mohammad Nawaz; Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Saviour Gama; Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues; Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Mendoza Ortiz; Igor Angulo

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy ATKMB-FCG XI.



Captaincy pick: Igor Angulo (FCG), Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna (ATKMB)

LISTEN: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 3 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.







Combined ATKMB-FCG XI

Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Prabir Das (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Saviour Gama (FCG), Edu Bedia (FCG), Jorge Mendoza Ortiz (FCG), Brandon Fernandes (FCG), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Igor Angulo (FCG), Roy Krishna (ATKMB).