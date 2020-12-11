ISL 2020-21 news, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Hyderabad FC in Match 24 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Friday.

ATKMB has managed to keep the core group of players and coaching staff led by Antonio Habas from the 2019-20 season's title-winning ATK squad. The Kolkata giant had won all three of its opening matches against Kerala Blasters, SC East Bengal and Odisha FC but suffered its first loss of the tournament against Jamshedpur FC last week. The team is currently placed third in the standings.

On the other hand, HFC still has injury concerns after losing overseas players Joel Chianese [ankle] and Luis Sastre [muscle] in the first half against Bengaluru FC in November. However, Hyderabad is still unbeaten this year with one victory and two draws. With manager Manolo Marquez red carded during the game against Jamshedpur FC, assistant coach Thangboi Singto will manage the side.

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Subhasish Bose, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh.

Hyderabad FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana, Liston Colaco.

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy ATKMB-HFC XI.



Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna

Combined ATKMB-HFC XI

Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Odei Onaindia (HFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Asish Rai (HFC), Javier Hernandez (ATKMB), Mohammad Yasir (HFC), Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Liston Colaco (HFC), Aridane Santana (HFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB).