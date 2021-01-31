ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team news and formation

ATK Mohun Bagan will look to pull off a league double over Kerala Blasters FC when they square off in match 78 of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

Kerala, which is ninth on the points table, has had a patchy run of form since the tournament began. Kibu Vicuna's side will seek to break its run of two drab draws against FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC with a win over ATKMB. In the absence of defender Nishu Kumar, the Blasters will hope for a good performance from Sandeep Singh, who has been a consistent performer for them.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan suffered a shock loss against NorthEast United FC after a number of decisions went against Antonio Habas' side which could be without forward David Williams, who came off at half time due to a muscle issue. Winger Manvir Singh is most likely to start in the Australian's place upfront.

Podcast: From coaching changes and how they are impacting the side to a certain rant from one of the biggest names in the league, the last week in ISL action has been dramatic to the say the very least. Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad are joined by The Hindu's N Sudarshan to discuss the best and worst of the week of ISL action gone by. Listen in to The Full Time Show:

Kerala Blasters predicted XI (4-4-2)

Albino Gomes; Sandeep Singh, Bakary Kone, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro; Sahal Abdul Samad, Rohit Kumar, Vicente Gomez, Lalthathanga Khawlhring; Jordan Murray, Gary Hooper.

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Prabir Das, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Pritam Kotal, Javier Hernandez, Pronay Halder; Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna.

Fantasy picks

Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Vice-captain: Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC)

Combined ATKMB-KBFC XI

Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB); Sandeep Singh (KBFC), Bakary Kone (KBFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB),Jessel Carneiro (KBFC); Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Vicente Gomez (KBFC); Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB).