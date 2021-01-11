Home ISL News ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation ISL 2021: Ahead of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), we look at the predicted starting XIs and possible formations for both sides. Team Sportstar 11 January, 2021 09:19 IST ATKMB's Subhasish Bose and Mumbai City's Bipin Singh. - www.indiansuperleague.com Team Sportstar 11 January, 2021 09:19 IST ATK Mohun Bagan will look to regain top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) when it takes on table-topper Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday.ATKMB comes into this contest on the back of a 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC. Mumbai City too registered a comprehensive 3-1 win over Bengaluru FC last Tuesday.MATCH PREVIEW| ISL 2021 preview: ATK Mohun Bagan faces Mumbai City in clash for top spot Both teams have the best defensive records in the league and are the top two sides.From Carles Cuadrat's departure to what Kerala Blasters needs to do to improve, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show. Listen in: Here's how the two teams could line-up:ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan.Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Subhasish Bose; David Williams, Roy Krishna.Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Rowlin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam Le FondreFantasy picksWe have also got you covered for your fantasy ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Vice-captain: Adam le Fondre (MCFC)Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Mourttada Fall (MCFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC), Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC), David Williams (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Adam le Fondre (MCFC)ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos