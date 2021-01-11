ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

ATK Mohun Bagan will look to regain top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) when it takes on table-topper Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday.

ATKMB comes into this contest on the back of a 2-0 win over NorthEast United FC. Mumbai City too registered a comprehensive 3-1 win over Bengaluru FC last Tuesday.

Both teams have the best defensive records in the league and are the top two sides.

From Carles Cuadrat's departure to what Kerala Blasters needs to do to improve, our reporters Aashin Prasad and Shyam Vasudevan talk all things ISL in our latest episode of the Full Time Show. Listen in:



Here's how the two teams could line-up:

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (3-5-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan.Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Subhasish Bose; David Williams, Roy Krishna.

Mumbai City FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Amrinder Singh; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai; Rowlin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Cy Goddard, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh; Adam Le Fondre

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC combined XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Vice-captain: Adam le Fondre (MCFC)

Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Mourttada Fall (MCFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Mandar Rao Dessai (MCFC), Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC), David Williams (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Adam le Fondre (MCFC)