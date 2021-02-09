ISL 2020-21, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted playing XI, team news and formation

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will square off against ATK Mohun Bagan (AKMB) in an important clash of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Tuesday.

BFC arrested its eight-game winless run in the tournament with a 2-0 victory over SC East Bengal before playng out a goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC last Friday. The Blues are currently in sixth place with 19 points from 16 matches. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan is second on the table with 30 points from 15 matches.

In the reverse fixture, Mohun Bagan won 1-0 thanks to a strike from David Williams.

BFC's interim head coach Naushad Moosa said striker Cleiton Silva will be a doubt for the game, while defender Rahul Bheke will be back from a one-game suspension.

Here's how the two teams could line-up on the night.

Bengaluru FC predicted XI (4-4-2)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Francisco Gonzalez, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke; Xisco Hernandez, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Parag Shrivas; Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI (4-4-2)

Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Manvir Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Pronay Halder, Javier Hernandez; Marcelinho, Roy Krishna

Fantasy Picks

We have also got you covered for your Bengaluru-ATK Mohun Bagan combined fantasy XI. Captaincy pick: Roy Krishna (ATKMB) Vice-captain: Sunil Chhetri (BFC)

Suggested playing XI: Arindam Bhattacharja (ATKMB), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC), Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Rahul Bheke (BFC), Lenny Rodrigues (ATKMB), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Manvir Singh (ATKMB), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), Cleiton Silva (BFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC)